SOUTHEAST IOWA REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION Receives National Association of Development Organizations 2019 Impact Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) based in West Burlington, Iowa, has received a 2019 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the Homes for Iowa program.

Homes for Iowa will build affordable homes and train offenders in building trades at the Newton Correctional Facility. The result is affordable homes for Iowa, reduced recidivism through training and more available workforce in the building trades.

SEIRPC led development of the homebuilding program with Iowa Prison Industries and the Iowa Association of Councils of Governments (ICOG). Key support from the State of Iowa was received from Gov. Kim Reynolds and State Senator Mark Lofgren. Homes for Iowa is a public/private partnership between the non-profit 501c3 organization Homes for Iowa, Inc., and Iowa Prison Industries.

The program is patterned off the Governor’s House Program in South Dakota, led by the South Dakota Housing Finance Authority.

Homes for Iowa has six homes under construction in 2019, with 16 to follow in calendar year 2020. Homes are available for sale from Iowa Councils of Governments. In southeast Iowa, contact SEIRPC (1-866-753-5107).

The homes will cost $75,000 delivered and placed on site in 2019 and 2020. Each home is complete except for floor coverings and appliances. Homes are conventionally framed with 2×6 construction, insulated to Energy Star levels and utilize floor joist trusses. The floorplan features 1200 square feet, three bedrooms, two baths and can be placed on crawlspaces or basements.

NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies. The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.

Award-winning projects were honored during NADO’s 2019 Annual Training Conference, held October 19-22 in Reno, NV. The 2019 class of award recipients consists of 100 projects from 66 organizations spanning 24 states. These projects are presented in an interactive “Story Map” developed by NADO and CivicLens that includes project summaries and partners. The Story Map is available online at: https://www.nado.org/impactawards/.

“The Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards program is an opportunity each year for NADO to publicly recognize the important services that regional development organizations deliver to their local communities,” said 2018-2019 NADO President Scott Koons, executive director of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, located in Gainesville. “The projects awarded have made significant impacts on their regions and demonstrate the diversity of programs and resources provided by regional development organizations across the country.”

The NADO Impact Awards are presented in honor of the late Aliceann Wohlbruck who was NADO’s first executive director and served 24 years as a tireless champion for regional approaches to economic development in rural communities.