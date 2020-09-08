Southeast Iowa offers clinics for potential COVID-19 symptoms

For people who have respiratory symptoms that may indicate COVID-19, clinics are available in Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk. Because these services are provided in locations where other patients may be present, appointments at these clinics are required. Instructions are provided when making an appointment.

Specifically in Mt. Pleasant, Physicians & Clinics of HCHC Acute Care Services is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Same day appointments are available and preferred by calling 319-385-6540, but walk-ins are also accepted (wait times may apply). The clinic is located right inside the front lobby doors at Henry County Health Center.

Physicians & Clinics of HCHC meets the healthcare needs of Henry County and Southeast Iowa with multiple primary care clinics located in Mt. Pleasant, New London, Wayland and Winfield. Same day appointments are available at most locations. The Primary Care Clinics see patients for routine visits, well child exams, adult annual exams, women’s health services, DOT physicals, and management of chronic medical conditions. Acute Care Services are offered at the Mt. Pleasant clinic to see patients for acute respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, along with other urgent healthcare needs like diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, sprains, strains, rashes and more. In addition, women’s health services provided at the Mt. Pleasant clinic by certified nurse-midwives include prenatal and postpartum services with delivery at Great River Medical Center.

All four rural health clinics are accepting patients. Call 319-385-6540 for appointments.

–30–