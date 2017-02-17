Southeast Iowa Farm Show coming to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, Saturday, March 4

Iowa Ag Secretary Bill Northey headlines 3rd Annual exhibition of machinery, seed and technology, grain handling & more – new Farm Show website – www.SEIowaFarmShow.com

Fairfield, Iowa – The 3rd Annual Southeast Iowa Farm Show plows its way to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy free admission to this rapidly growing agricultural exhibition and join the conversation with vendors relating to machinery, seed technology, grain handling and more to assist in today’s farming operation.

Headlining this year’s show, in addition to the more than 50 vendors, is Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey, who will address attendees at 11:30 a.m. in the Sondheim Theater. Northey will visit with attendees and vendors following his remarks.

“Expectations are high for this year’s Southeast Iowa Farm Show,” said Tracy Hammes, Show Co-chair. “Coming off the heels of last year’s more than 800 attendees, new vendors this year and the appearance of Secretary Northey, this year’s show is going to be the best yet.”

Bill Northey, a fourth generation farmer from Spirit Lake, has served as Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture since 2006 and continues to travel to Iowa’s 99 counties discussing the future of agriculture with farmers and rural Iowans. Northey’s priorities of leading Iowa’s agriculture and advancing science and new technologies to better care for Iowa’s air, soil and water and reaching out to Iowans to tell the story of agriculture.

The award-winning barbecue of Fairfield’s Sweet & Saucy will be available, providing their “mouth-watering” chicken, pork, loose meat and brisket sandwiches.

Attendees at the Farm Show will have the opportunity to register for a $75 meat bundle courtesy Packwood Locker and 2016-17 Artist Series: Live at the Sondheim gift certificates for two tickets to upcoming performances.

“Thanks to our sponsors’ commitment to agriculture and the Farm Show, admission continues to be free,” said Olivia Hunter, event manager at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. “Machinery will once again line the street in front of the Center, providing an up-close view of the newest equipment in agriculture.

The sponsors for the 2017 Southeast Iowa Farm Show include 1st National Bank of Fairfield, Community 1st Credit Union, Iowa State Bank of Fairfield, MidWestOne Bank and Pilot Grove Savings Bank. The media partners are KMCD/Classic 96, Fairfield; KILJ, Mt. Pleasant, KRKN/KBIZ, Ottumwa and KTVO, Ottumwa.

Vendor information and advertising options for the Commemorative Program are available on the Southeast Iowa Farm Show’s new website, www.SEIowaFarmShow.com.

Keeping with tradition of the first two years of the Farm Show, award-winning country music icon Collin Raye plays the Sondheim Theater, following the farm exhibition at 7:30 p.m. Titled, AN EVENING WITH COLLIN RAYE will feature one of the true hit makers from the 1990s who continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with the honesty and richness that is signature to his vocals alone. With 24 top ten records, 16 number one hits, and having been a 10 time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, this truly electrifying performer remains one of the great voices of our time.

An Evening with Collin Raye, will feature the soulful delivery that has set country standards in such searing ballads as “Love Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different,” and “If I Were You.” Always an energizing showman, he has also blazed through such vivid rockers as “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You,” and “I Want You Bad.”

Tickets for An Evening with Collin Raye are $15 – $39 and available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 or online, www.fairfieldacc.com.