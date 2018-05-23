Southeast Iowa Delegation to DC

Tuesday Sen. Chuck Grassley met with business leaders from five communities in Southeast Iowa, including Burlington, West Burlington, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison. The discussion focused on transportation and infrastructure needs, immigration and workforce, health care concerns and government regulations.

A top economic issue for these communities is the shortage of qualified workers. They brought up concerns about the challenges businesses in Southeast Iowa face while trying to grow, both due to lack of workers and burdensome regulations.

Another top priority discussed in the meeting was the concern over aging infrastructure and the need for assistance to maintain what these communities already have.

“I appreciate the opportunity to meet with Iowa business leaders here in Washington, D.C. They help keep me informed about the needs and concerns of communities throughout Iowa, and it’s always great to hear about their success stories,” Grassley said.