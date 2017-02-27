Southeast Iowa Days at the Capitol

MOUNT PLEASANT— Each year, members of the business community from Southeast Iowa head to Des Moines for our annual Southeast Iowa Days at the Capitol. This two-day conference will take place February 28-March 1, 2017 in Des Moines.

More than 100 community, business, and student leaders from Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties will attend. There will be time with our own Southeast Iowa elected officials as well as the entire state legislature. New this year will include a Southeast Iowa afternoon dessert reception in the Rotunda for all legislators, staff members, state employees and the general public.

Important topics to be discussed this year include Water Quality, Economic Development, Education and other important state issues. One of the most popular sessions is the Leadership Breakfast featuring the Republican and Democrat leadership in both the House and the Senate. We also look forward to the student led presentations from the MPower U program featuring future leaders from our area high schools.

For more information about Southeast Iowa Days at the Capitol please contact Kristi Ray at 319-385-3101.

