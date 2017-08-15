Southeast Iowa Beginning Farmer Group Will Meet

Where: Washington County Extension Office, Washington, IA

When: August 28, 2017 Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Dr. Chad Hart, crop market specialist and extension economist, will be providing an interactive and educational program on grain marketing. He will explain different tools available for producers to market their crops and when each should be used. Also, that evening he will set up an online simulation for all who are interested to practice the skills learned. The simulation portion will run over several months and we will update participants in future meetings.

Feel free to bring a friend! Please RSVP to the Washington County Extension Office at 319-653-4811 or nadrian@iastate.edu by noon on August 28 so organizers can make sure there is enough food!