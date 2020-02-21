Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association Plans Annual Meeting

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Farmers and crop advisers are invited to attend the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association annual meeting, which will be held at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Johnson County office in Iowa City on March 5.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.

The day will feature the following topics and speakers:

A Review of the 2019 Activities and Plans for 2020 at the Iowa State University Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, by Cody Schneider and Myron Rees, research farm co-managers.

Iowa State Research Farms Update and New Research and Learning Center at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm, by Mark Honeyman, associate dean for operations for the Iowa State Research Farms.

Market Outlook, by Ray Jenkins, retired grain merchandizer and Iowa State crop marketing extension educator.

Grain Storage: Best Management Practices for the 2019 Crop, by Kristina TeBockhorst, agriculture engineering field specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Safety and Sustainability in Agriculture, by Brandi Janssen, director of Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health.

Lunch is included and sponsored by Hills Bank and Trust and Furlong Family Farms. Pre-registration is not required and there is no cost to attend. The instructional meeting will conclude at 2:30 p.m., followed by the meeting of the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association board of directors.

Certified Crop Advisers can earn Continuing Education Units for attending.

For more information, contact Ryan Drollette at 319-337-2145 or drollett@iastate.edu. Rebecca Vittetoe can be reached at 319-653-4811 or rka8@iastate.edu. Kristina TeBockhorst can be reached at 319-337-2145 or ktebock@iastate.edu. Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, can be reached at 563-263-5701 or vschmitt@iastate.edu.