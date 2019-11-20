Update: South Jefferson Street Open

Jones Contracting cleaned up construction materials Wednesday afternoon and helped Kinney’s finish backfilling intakes on S. Jefferson St. The City ran the street sweeper and installed temporary stop signs on the side streets. Jones are finishing taking down the construction signs. S. Jefferson is open to all traffic. As soon as weather permits in the next couple weeks all areas disturbed will be dormant seeded and the street will be striped with centerline marking.

Rose St. from W. Henry St to W. Saunders St. was also opened to all traffic this afternoon. This street will also be dormant seeded as soon as the weather permits.