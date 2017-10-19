Soup Challenge at Panther Game

The Soup Challenge returns for the second year to Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Friday night at the Mt. Pleasant football game join the tasting and the judging to determine the winner this year. Last year Lincoln Elementary’s entry was voted the best. And word has it the High School chili team is out to take the crown with a recipe that can’t lose. A free will donation for the chance to taste all the chilies will go to the interact club.