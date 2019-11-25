Sonja M. Reschly

Sonja M. Reschly, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence.

A memorial funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27 in the chapel of the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Luann Benge will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Marshalltown, IA. The family will greet friends at a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the city of Mt. Pleasant for the care of the trees in Central Park.

The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.