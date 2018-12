Somer Dingman

The Celebration of Life for Somer Dingman, 36, of Burlington, will be held at 11 am Thursday at Elliott Chapel, New London. Mrs. Alisa Brouwer will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 am and the family present one hour before the service. Private family burial of her cremains will be held in Burge Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Hope Haven Ertz Home.