Some of those arrested by ICE have been released

Some of the men arrested by immigration authorities last week in Mt. Pleasant have been released or are in the process. KILJ News had an opportunity to talk with Pastor Trey Hegar of the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant regarding the status of the individuals arrested by ICE at MPC Enterprises in Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Hager has been helping to facilitate assistance for the families affected by this. He said Monday afternoon there were those who have correct documentation and paper work and are on the right path to citizenship. Some are being deported, others are facing federal charges for identity theft and some are still waiting to learn their fate.

Anyone wishing to donate food specifically for the affected families should bring items to the First Presbyterian Church on South Walnut Street. The church is also accepting monetary donations.