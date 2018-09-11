Some Flooding in Henry County

Both the Henry County Engineer and the Conservation Director thought the Skunk River was receding after last week’s rain. But over the last 24 hours it came back up fast. Engineer Jake Hotchkiss had to close a portion of Henry Jefferson Avenue due to water over the road south of the Merrimac Road. He said he is also monitoring the water level along 208th Street and 253rd Street.

Conservation Director John Pullis said he is concerned about the Water Works Camping area. And Pullis also reported that the river at Oakland Mills is up to the lower catwalk on the dam.