Soil & Water Conservation Week, April 29th – May 6th

Watersheds

Our Water, Our Home

Iowa is celebrating 77 years of Soil & Water Conservation Week from Sunday, April 29th – Sunday, May 6th, 2018. The theme for this year is “Watersheds; Our Water, Our Home!” Most people use a watershed for drinking water and many recreational activities, such as canoeing, kayaking, hiking, fishing, swimming, hunting, birding, and more. Everyone lives in and is part of a watershed.

Our community currently has a Watershed Project underway. The Lower Skunk River Water Quality & Soil Health Initiative is part of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy and Water Quality Initiative for the state of Iowa. The project area spans into the counties of Henry, Jefferson, Lee & Van Buren. It focuses on the importance of nutrient reduction practices by providing cost share for edge-of-field practices, soil grid sampling, cover crops, and nutrient management applications.

The Lower Skunk River Watershed Project is presently working on a watershed management plan. The plan will identify potential problem areas, suggest solutions, and construct a strategy for putting the actions in place. The watershed management plan will be completed by summer of 2018.

The project will also be hosting a grazing field day along with Iowa State University Extension on June 6th from 5 – 8pm. More information to come later.

Something you can do in your watershed and to observe Soil & Water Conservation Week is to plant something in a bare spot on the ground. Plants prevent soil erosion which leads to soil being moved through the watershed into our lakes and rivers. Everyone can take part in cleaning up our waterways!

For more information, contact Henry, Jefferson, Lee or Van Buren Soil & Water Conservation Districts or Miranda Haes, Lower Skunk River Watershed Project Coordinator today at 319-385-2824 Ext. 3, located in the Henry County SWCD office.