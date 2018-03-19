Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners Meet

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 20th at 3.30 pm at the District office located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items include:

approve minutes, watershed reports and cost share approvals.

These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed;

please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.