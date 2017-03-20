Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners Meeting

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on March 20, 2017
The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District
Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on
Tuesday, March 21st at 3.30 pm at the District office
located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items
include approve minutes, financial reports, watershed reports and cost share payments.
These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed;
please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.