Society of Broken Souls at IWU

– Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce that songwriting duo The Society of Broken Souls Dennis James and Lauryn Shapter will perform on October 7, 2017 from 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm in University Chapel, 601 N. Main Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Performing their own brand of American Roots Music, James and Shapter write unflinching songs that confront our shared, raw humanity while celebrating the beautiful mosaic of the human experience. Having performed in 25 states from coast to coast over the last decade, their live show features seamless harmony vocals and a wide array of instruments and sounds. From stripped down, bare-bones acoustic arrangements to a denser and edgier electric sound, their songs invite the listener to walk through the fire with them — and to find freedom, strength and courage on the other side.