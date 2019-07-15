Social Security Scam

At approximately 7:35AM on Thursday morning July 11, 2019 a Henry County resident came into the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to report falling victim to a Social Security scam where he was instructed to take all his money out of his bank account as his social security number had been compromised. According to the victim, he bought 10 Game Stop money vouchers and later called the scammers back with the pin numbers so that the money could be transferred to them. The total amount lost to the scammers was $7150.