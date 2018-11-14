Smorgasbord Tickets Still Available

“Smörgåsbord” is on

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Seating times are for 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are suggested.

The ticket price is $17.

You may call the church office at 319-254-2216 for ticket information.

The church office does not have the ability to make change.

Menu includes:

Äppelsaft (apple juice), Råbröd (rye bread), Knäckebröd och Smör, (hardtack and butter), Småtfranska (roll), Inlagd Sill (pickled herring), Ostbricka (assorted cheeses), Äppelmos (applesauce), Keso (cottage cheese), Morotter (carrots), Selleri (celery), Inlagdgurka (pickles), Fyllda Ägghalvor (deviled eggs), Inlagda Rödbetor (pickled beets), Vitkålsallad (cabbage slaw), Potatissallad (potato salad), Legymsallad (pea salad), Kranbärsallad (cranberry salad), Bruna Bönor (brown beans), Potatis med Persilja (parsley , potatoes), Ungstekt Skinka (baked ham), Potatiskorv (potato sausage), Svenska Köttbullar (Swedish meatballs), Fruktsoppa (fruit soup), Citronfromage (lemon fluff), Risgrynsgröt (rice pudding), Ostkaka med Lingon eller Jordgubbsaft (cheese pudding with lingonberries or strawberry jam), Äppelkaka (dried apple dessert), Småkakor (homemade Christmas , cookies), Polkagrisor (mints), and Kaffe med på tår (coffee, many cups)

The church office will be closed Thursday Nov 15, next week the office will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 21 only from 9 to 5. The following week will be normal hours of Tuesday through Friday 9 to 5.