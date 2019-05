Small Business of the Year Announced

At a special lunch Friday, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance of the Year was announced. Team Staffing Solutions in Mount Pleasant was named the 2019 winner of the third annual award. Team Staffing was one of five nominees highlighted during Small Business Week. The other nominees were Paul Revere’s Pizza, Betty Mullen, Independent Sales Director with Mary Kay, Inc, Becker’s Jewelers, Inc. and Staats Awards.