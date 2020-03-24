Small Business Financial Assistance

Monday Governor Reynolds announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000-$25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest. The dual application will be available at www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 a.m. The application deadline is Tuesday, March 31, at 12 p.m. Find more information at the Iowa Economic Development Authority site.