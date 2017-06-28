Skunk River Bridge At Oakland Mills Closes July 10 For Repairs

The Henry County Road Department announces Dormark Construction Company will be repairing the Skunk River bridge on Franklin Avenue (W55) at Oakland Mills closing the road to all traffic at that location.

The Skunk River bridge will close at 8:30 AM on Monday, July 10th for approximately 5 weeks for abutment and approach work on both ends of the bridge. There will be a posted detour route for drivers to utilize.

Questions may be directed to the County Engineers office at 385-0762.