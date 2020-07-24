Six Panthers Named First Team All-SEC, Three More Honored

Six Panthers Named First Team All-SEC, Three More HonoredWritten by Nathan Bloechl on July 24, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The Mount Pleasant baseball team had six 1st Team All-Conference selections as announced by the league today:
- P Nik Coble
- P Jaxon Hoyle
- INF Clayton Lowery
- OF Rylan Seberg
- OF Chase Williamson
- DH Brennen Bender
Shortstop Corbin Broeker was 2nd Team All-SEC choice, as well.
INF Jack Johnson and C Dalton Gardner were both Honorable Mention selections.
The Panther finished this year 15-7 and conference champions of the Southeast Conference before falling in Monday’s Substate 5 semifinal to Davenport Assumption, 9-5.