SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

SITE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on April 4, 2018
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018, to review/discuss:
- Elementary Air Conditioning Project Phase 2 Update
- Mapleleaf Paving Update
- 2018-2019 Buildings and Grounds Projects
- MPEA Contract Negotiations April 11 @ 4pm
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.