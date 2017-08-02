SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

SITE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on August 2, 2017
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 3, 2017, to review/discuss:
- Van Allen Classroom Wall Extension (meet at Van Allen Elementary at 4pm)
- Consideration of Upgrades to Middle School Tennis Courts
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome. The meeting will commence at Van Allen Elementary (801 East Henry Street) at 4pm to view the construction progress. Following that, meeting will move to Mount Pleasant CSD Central Office (1010 East Washington)