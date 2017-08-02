SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 3, 2017, to review/discuss:

Van Allen Classroom Wall Extension (meet at Van Allen Elementary at 4pm) Consideration of Upgrades to Middle School Tennis Courts