SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on August 2, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 3, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Van Allen Classroom Wall Extension (meet at Van Allen Elementary at 4pm)
  2. Consideration of Upgrades to Middle School Tennis Courts

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.  The meeting will commence at Van Allen Elementary (801 East Henry Street) at 4pm to view the construction progress.  Following that, meeting will move to Mount Pleasant CSD Central Office (1010 East Washington)

 