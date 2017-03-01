Site Committee Meeting

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017, to review/discuss:

Mapleleaf Paving Project Update Softball Field Lighting Upgrade Elementary Air Conditioning Update 2017-2018 Calendar Considerations FY18 General Fund Budget Considerations

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome