Site Committee Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on March 1, 2017

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Mapleleaf Paving Project Update
  2. Softball Field Lighting Upgrade
  3. Elementary Air Conditioning Update
  4. 2017-2018 Calendar Considerations
  5. FY18 General Fund Budget Considerations

 

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome