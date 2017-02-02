SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2017, to review/discuss:

Follow-up discussion from Elementary Air Conditioning Feasibility Study Executive Summary Review Current Revenue Purpose Statement Language FY18 General Fund Budget Considerations

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome