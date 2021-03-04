SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Written by Theresa Rose on March 4, 2021

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Iowa Construction Advocacy Team (ICAT) Presentation
  2. High School Chiller Replacement
    1. Klingner Associates Engineering Proposal
  3. Van Allen Elementary Exterior Improvements Update
  4. Ed. Garden – Waterline installation
  5. 2021-2022 Buildings and Grounds Projects

 

The meeting is open to the public.

 