SITE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on September 4, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 7:00AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, to review/discuss
- Review District-wide Phone System Quotes
- Review Van Allen Parking Lot Addition Quotes
- Review Bus Garage Asphalt Quotes
- Review Penny Sales Tax for School Infrastructure FY20 Estimates
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.