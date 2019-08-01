SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District

 

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

 

 

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019, to review/discuss:

 

  1. Facilities Use Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University
  2. Iowa’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Project
  3. Buildings and Grounds Project Update

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.

 