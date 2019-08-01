SITE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on August 1, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
SITE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, August 1, 2019, to review/discuss:
- Facilities Use Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University
- Iowa’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Project
- Buildings and Grounds Project Update
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome.