Single Vehicle Roll Over

On February 7 at approximately 12:13AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover near Mile Marker 229 on U.S. Highway 34 just west of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Dady Nganiony Mbaka of Ottumwa, Iowa, was traveling westbound in the 1400 Grid of U.S. Highway 34. Dady lost control of the vehicle while traveling too fast for road conditions at the time due to the recent snow fall in the area. Dady over corrected the vehicle which caused the vehicle to cross both westbound lanes of traffic. After crossing both lanes of traffic, the vehicle entered the median portion of the roadway and rolled coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Dady was given a citation for Failing to Maintain Control of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was a total loss with estimated damages at approximately $14,000.