Single Vehicle Accident in Des Moines County

On Wednesday, December 26, at approximately 5:30 pm the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to Highway 99 & Golf Road to investigate a single vehicle accident with an injury. Upon investigation it was found that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 11000 block of Highway 99 when it began to go off the road. When the driver attempted to gain control of the vehicle it went into the west ditch where it rolled one time before coming to a rest on its wheels. The driver was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was treated by Burlington Paramedics. The driver was then transported to Great River Medical Center by the Burlington Ambulance. The Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by the Burlington Fire Department and Paramedics and West Burlington Police Department.