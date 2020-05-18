Single Vehicle Accident

On May 17th, 2020, at approximately 10:14 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of overturned vehicle in the 1400-grid of 240th Street in Mount Pleasant. An investigation determined the vehicle to be a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, black in color, owned by Ronald Anderson. The driver of the vehicle and the cause of the rollover are unknown at this time. The rollover resulted in disabling damage to the vehicle, no injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.