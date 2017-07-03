Single Vehicle Accident

On July 1, 2017, at approximately 4:08AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call advising that there had been a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Old Highway 218 and U.S. Highway 218 on the southbound lanes of traffic.

After an investigation, it was found that Keri Nacole Herr of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was driving a red, 1997, Ford Expedition. Keri swerved her vehicle to avoid striking a deer. After Keri swerved the vehicle, she lost control and struck a bridge located near the intersection. After striking the bridge, the vehicle rolled once and came to rest on its wheels on the west shoulder/ditch area of U.S Highway 218.

Keri was cited for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle and for violating the conditions of a restricted license. Keri and a passenger in the vehicle were transported to the Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Henry County Paramedics, Mount Pleasant Fire, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department all responded to the motor vehicle accident and assisted with the incident.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.