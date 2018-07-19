SIGN UP FOR COVER CROPS GOING ON NOW

Stop in TODAY at your local USDA/NRCS office to sign up for COVER CROPS. If you have land in the townships of Tippecanoe, Salem or Jackson in Henry County, townships of Marion or Cedar in Lee County, townships of Harrisburg, Cedar, and Union in Van Buren County or the townships of Round Prairie, Cedar and Buchannan in Jefferson County, the Lower Skunk River Watershed Project has $25 per acre cost share available to plant cover crops. If you’re not in the project area, all counties have $25 per acre for first-time users of cover crops and $15 per acre for those that have used cover crops before. Get your applications in TODAY! Not sure you’re in the Lower Skunk River Watershed Project Area and/or need more information on cover crops? Contact Miranda Haes, Project Coordinator, at 319-385-2824 Ext. 3 or by email at miranda.haes@ia.nacdnet.net to have your questions answered.

The Lower Skunk River Watershed Project is part of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy – Water Quality Initiative for the state of Iowa. You can find more information on this project and other projects going on across the state at www.cleanwateriowa.org.