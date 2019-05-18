Shull, Beason, Lamm Close Hurdles Career with Medal at State

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — They say all good things come to an end and for three Mount Pleasant seniors that has never been more true.

Senior hurdlers and future roommates at the University of Iowa, Chase Lamm and Tate Shull, as well as Iowa Western football recruit Zach Beason ended their hurdle careers with a 5th place finish in the 3A Shuttle Hurdle Relay at Drake Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Konnor Peterson, the lone underclassmen of the group, will return next year to try to carry on the legacy that is the shuttle hurdle team at Mount Pleasant High School.

Last year for the Panthers, it was Lamm — and three seniors — who earned runner-up honors at the Blue Oval.

This year, it was Lamm and three new faces guiding the Panthers to another medal in the event.

“This event has been my favorite all throughout high school” Lamm explained to KILJ. “I was really thankful that [Tate, Zach and Konnor] were able to come in and I can’t thank them enough.”

Lamm, the leader and anchor of the quartet, said he was proud of how his relay-mates ran, not only today, but all season.

They came in, as he said, and filled some big shoes left behind them by the pantheon of former Panther hurdlers.

Beason is one of those new faces, he’s also that rare combination athlete that runs the hurdles and throws the discus.

“I pride myself on being the best athlete I can” Beason laughed. “I just continue working on my stretching, my flexibility.”

Peterson, again, will be the lone returner next year from this year’s team.

He described his experience with Zach, Chase and Tate as something he’ll never forget.

“Last year’s [runner-up] team were all best friends. So it was a bit weird coming in.”

“But this group has really glued together well. We’ve all gotten a lot closer as friends through the year.”

Mount Pleasant ran 1:01.27 on Saturday, just missing their personal record mark this year.

But as Peterson said to close: “I’m really proud of everyone. We really built up a good friendship and good shuttle team.”

“I’m going to miss these guys a lot.”