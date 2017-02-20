Show Choir Update with schedule changes for Saturday and Jazz Band Results

Mt. Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion competed Saturday at the Pella Dutch Masters Invitational and finished as First Runner-Up in the finals after coming in third among class 3A schools in the preliminary round. Dalton Krum was named Best Male Soloist and Riley Kempker received Star Performer Award for the second week in a row.

Central Lee High School’s CENTRifugAL Force placed third in class 2A in the daytime competition but did not qualify for the finals.

Saturday Mt. Pleasant will be competing at the Central Connections Invitational hosted by Central Lee High School. Here’s the schedule for Saturday:

11:00am – Fort Madison MS – Show Choir (MS)

11:30am – Keokuk – Vibrations (Prep)

12:00pm – West Burlington – DyNAMix (2A)

12:30pm – Keota – EagleRock! (1A)

BREAK

2:00pm – Central Lee JH – Adrenaline (X)

2:30pm – Keokuk – Purple Harmony (3A)

3:00pm – Williamsburg – Sound Attraction (3A)

3:30pm – Clear Creek-Amana – Vocal Dynamics (3A)

BREAK

4:15pm – Mount Pleasant – InMotion (3A)

4:45pm – Center Point-Urbana – Summit Street Singers (3A)

5:15pm – Danville – Vocal Chords (1A)

5:45pm – Fort Madison – Swingspan (3A)



6:30pm – DAYTIME AWARDS

7:30pm – Finals Group #1

8:00pm – Finals Group #2

8:30pm – Finals Group #3

9:00pm – Finals Group #4

9:30pm – Finals Group #5

10:00pm – Finals Group #6

10:30pm – Central Lee – CENTRifugAL Force (X)

11:00pm – FINALS AWARDS

Mt. Pleasant High School Jazz Band also competed Saturday in the University of Northern Iowa’s Tallcorn Jazz Festival and placed first over all bands. This week they compete at the Coe College Jazz Summit in Cedar Rapids Thursday at 5:15 pm and again on Saturday at Indian Hills Jazz Fest at 10:30 am.