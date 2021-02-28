Show Choir Results

Mount Pleasant Community High School’s show choir InMotion placed first in Class 3A at the 21st Annual Central Lee Show Choir Invitational on Saturday. InMotion won all caption awards: Best Band, Best Choreography and Best Vocals. Mount Pleasant senior Joe Holtkamp was named a Star Performer.

On Saturday March 6 both InMotion and the middle school show choir Chain Reaction will be competing at the Stars in the Spotlight competition at Fort Madison High School. Performance times have not been announced. Due to COVID precautions, no audience will be allowed.

Submitted by Dave Schneider