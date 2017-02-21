Shots Fired at Mt. Pleasant McDonalds

Mt. Pleasant Police, Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene at the Mt. Pleasant McDonalds on Mapleleaf Drive after a fight reportedly escalated into shots fired. Police were notified at about 2 pm of a fight in the local restaurant’s parking lot. By the time they arrived witnesses reported that someone involved had fired a gun. Police found eight shell casings. They also located two individuals in a nearby apartment building who are being questioned along with witnesses as police try to piece together what exactly happened. Police Chief Ron Archer said it’s not yet known what started the fight or how many people were involved. When asked if anyone was injured, the Chief said not that he knows at this time.