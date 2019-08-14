Shoplifting Report Leads to Arrests on Several Charges

On August 13, 2019, at approximately 6:25am, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shoplifting at the Walmart store in Washington, Iowa, and that the two subjects were headed south. The vehicle was a silver Ford Focus (IA-HUV851) and Deputies located that vehicle traveling south bound in the 1600 Grid of Highway 218. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of said vehicle at the intersection of 200th Street and Highway 218. The two subjects inside the vehicle were identified as Cole Emry-Stannard of Wayland, Iowa, and Maci Hungerford of Fairfield, Iowa. Both individuals were not valid to drive a motor vehicle, and the items that were stolen from Walmart were found in their possession. There was also a small amount of methamphetamine located in the vehicle with a couple ammunition rounds. Cole was taken into custody, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving while Barred, Failure to Carry Registration Card, and Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Maci was taken into custody and transported to Washington County.