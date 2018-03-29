Shooting in City of Washington

At approximately 6:50 P.M. on March 28th, 2018 the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a shooting at 106 South Avenue B in Washington. Emergency personnel from the Washington Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Ambulance all responded to the residence. One subject was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. The investigation is being conducted by the Washington Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation. The condition of the victim is not being released at this time and law enforcement does not believe there is any danger to the public. No further information will be released until after the investigation is completed.