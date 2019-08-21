Shoe Drive Fundraiser

Mt. Pleasant Community Schools PTA Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser

to Raise Money for Students in Local Elementary Schools

Mt. Pleasant, IA, 2019 – Mt. Pleasant Community Schools PTA is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser between 8/21/19-10/21/19 to raise funds for covering milk costs for low income students & a general teacher supply fund for elementary schools in Mt. Pleasant & Salem. A “kick off” night will be held during the back to school nights on 8/21 from 4-6 pm at Salem Elementary, and 8/22 from 4-6 pm at Harlan, Lincoln & Van Allen Elementary Schools.

Our PTA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit students throughout the elementary schools. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the 4 elementary schools (Harlan, Lincoln, Salem & Van Allen), or the Central District Office. There will also be some additional locations that will be have drop sites throughout the area (ie, St. Alphonsus Church, The Rec Center, etc), or let us know if you would like to host a drop site!

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said the PTA. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for students in our elementary schools, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

We have been challenged with collecting 100 bags that hold 25 pairs of shoes, for a total of 2,500 pairs of shoes!! By donating gently worn, used and new shoes (including sneakers, sandals, boots, etc) to the Mt. Pleasant Community Schools PTA, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world. This shoe drive will be conducted between 8/21/19-10/21/19.