Shirley L. Smith

Shirley L. Smith, 92, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center.

Shirley was born February 25, 1928, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the daughter of Wilbur and Opal (Davidson) Lightfoot. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1946. On July 4, 1947, Shirley was united in marriage to William L. Smith in Fairfield, Iowa. They lived and farmed south of Mount Pleasant since 1949.

Shirley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant and the South Center Club. She was a 4-H leader, MPHS band parent President and an avid domino player. Shirley enjoyed camping, cooking, ceramics, quilting, cake decorating and she loved spending time with her family. Shirley and William wintered in South Padre Island, Texas for 26 years.

Shirley is survived by her husband William; 5 daughters, Michele (Keith) Thomas of Fort Collins, CO, Nancy (Van) Beck of Paris, MO, Chris (Larry) Mihalevich of Sheboygan, WI, Susie Clark of Mount Pleasant, and Teresa (Dave) Kennedy of Mount Pleasant; 8 grandchildren: Jon, Ben, Andy, Jamie, Nick, Emily, Alicia and Gavin; 8 great grandchildren Isaac, Carter, Avery, Beckett, Oliver, Maggie, Chloe and Toren; and a sister, Patricia Sibbel of Carroll, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Howard Clark, grandchildren Danny and Lisa Clark and a great grandson Tyler Beck.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Forest Home Chapel, Forest Home Cemetery, in Mount Pleasant. Pastor Trey Hegar will officiate. Mask usage is encouraged. There will be no visitation. A general memorial fund has been established. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Shirley and her family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com