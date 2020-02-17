Shirley J. Sempf

Shirley J. Sempf, 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Shirley was born on October 21, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant the daughter of Lloyd and Alma (Hummell) Sempf. She worked at Metromail in Mt. Pleasant for over 30 years before she retired. Shirley enjoyed riding her motorcycle, playing cards and working on puzzles.

Shirley is survived by her nieces and nephew, Toni Sempf (Dwayne Woodson), Donald (Theresa) McMullin, all of Mt. Pleasant and Deb Johnson-Baxter of Topeka, Kansas, her great nephews, Brandon Deck of Topeka, Kansas, Jeff (Deborah) Deck of San Antonio, Texas, Joe (Catherine) Welcher of Topeka, Kansas, Chad (Elisha) McMullin and Jessy (Katie) McMullin all of Mt. Pleasant

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother’s Larry Sempf and Danny Sempf.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.