Shirley J. Hecker

Shirley J. Hecker, 67, of Winfield, IA, died Sunday, March 12, 2017, at her home in the arms of her loving husband.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, IA, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., that evening.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Faith Christian Outreach Church with Pastor Monte Knudsen officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family, Faith Christian Outreach Church, or Great River Hospice.