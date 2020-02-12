SHIIP Volunteer Appreciation Day

SHIIP Volunteer Appreciation Day

MOUNT PLEASANT – Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) volunteers have helped more than 1 million Iowans make informed decisions regarding Medicare plans over the past three decades. Last year, SHIIP helped more than 60,000 Iowans select the right plan and save over $32 million. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Iowa Insurance Division’s SHIIP program by designating Feb. 12 as SHIIP Volunteer Appreciation Day.

Volunteers for the Henry County SHIIP Program helped 564 clients during the open enrollment period from Nov. 1-Dec. 7, 2019, saving a collective $186,523.

For many Iowans on Medicare and their caretakers, Medicare plans can be confusing. Choosing the wrong plan can lead to your provider no longer being in-network, your prescriptions costing hundreds of dollars more or travel plans ruined due to gaps in your medical coverage.

“Each year it seems there are changes to Medicare, making complicated products and processes even more complex for the consumer,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. “Fortunately for Iowans, we have more than 350 dedicated SHIIP volunteers across the state trained to help Iowans make informed decisions regarding Medicare plans. In fact, Iowa was an early adopter and among the first states to implement a peer-to-peer Medicare counseling program, initiating the program in 1990.”

“Every day, SHIIP volunteers are helping Iowans with this retirement transition,” said Kris Gross, Iowa SHIIP Director. “And, through our Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) program, our volunteers also work with Iowans to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud. SHIIP volunteers are such wonderful resources for our state, allowing Iowans to receive free, unbiased and confidential assistance to find the best Medicare plan for their personal medical needs. I cannot thank them enough for their service. They are so deserving of SHIIP Volunteer Appreciation Day.”

The Henry County SHIIP Program is located at Henry County Health Center at 407 S. White Street in Mt. Pleasant. They are open by appointment only and can be reached at 319-385-6774.