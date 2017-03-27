Sherwood Named 2017 Burlington Distinguished Citizen

Jerry Sherwood of Burlington will be honored as the Boy Scouts 2017 Distinguished Citizen Award recipient at the 22nd Annual Banquet Thursday, May 4th.

The Distinguished Citizen Award honors a person who has been actively involved in carrying out the virtues of Scouting throughout the community. The Banquet is also a major fundraiser for the Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Sherwood graduated from Burlington High School and received his degree from Morningside College.

Upon graduation in 1972, Sherwood returned to Burlington and joined his father at Sherwood Awning and Window. In 1988, he and his wife, Becky, purchased the business renaming it The Sherwood Company. It became the first manufacturing company to locate in the Flint Ridge Business Park in 1995. The sign business was added in 1999. The couple also owned Guido’s Pizza in Westland Mall for 24 years.

Sherwood has served as Board Member and President of the Burlington YM-YWCA. He has been active in the Greater Burlington Partnership where he served as Board Member and Chairman as well as Grow Greater Burlington, where he assisted in the relocation of the Partnership to River Park Place. As Chairman, he also was successful in recruiting Cobo and Alfagomma to the Flint Ridge Business Park. Sherwood has served as President of Southeast Iowa Homebuilders and Burlington Golf Club as well as the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport Board of Directors. In 2012, he helped form and co-chair the non-profit Purple and Gray Foundation, which raised more than $4 million of private donations towards a $5.2 million renovation of Bracewell Stadium. He currently serves on the Two Rivers Advisory Board. Sherwood has coached Little League Baseball and Flag Football and has officiated Football and Wrestling for 42 years.

Jerry has been married to Becky for 46 years and they have three sons; Nathan and Tyler, third generation employees of the Sherwood Company and Alex who is employed by the Burlington Community School District. The couple also have 6 grandchildren.

Past recipients of the Distinguished Citizen Award include Leroy Pease, Doug Grinde, Dr. Jerry Jochims, Bob Matsch, Butch DeBlieck, Dan Wiedemeier, Patrick Jackson, Dr. Donald Allgood, Jerry Derby, Jim Olson, Randy Winegard, Mark Richardson, Bob Fleming, Rod Bell, Doug Martin, Dr. Rod Kellogg, David Walker, Dennis Hinkle, Robert Engberg, Ken Aspelmeier, and Kent Gaudian.

The banquet will be held Thursday, May 4th at 6:00pm at the Burlington Golf and Country Club. Guest speaker will be Jerry Courtney. For tickets or for more information contact the Boy Scout Office at 3007 Flint Hills Drive in Burlington or call 319-754-8413.