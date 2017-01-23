Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information

On January 21st, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a damaged fence located in the 1500 grid of 235th Street. An investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 235th Street near Westwood when it lost control and struck the fence. The offending vehicle left the scene without reporting the accident. Evidence on scene indicated that the offending vehicle is most likely a late 1980’s or early 1990’s Dodge Ram truck. Damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.