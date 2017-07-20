Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at approximately 10:00am the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft at the 3000 block of Old Highway 218. The complainant said that he/she noticed two round bales of hay missing from his/her field Monday, July 17, 2017 during the evening hours. The complainant said that the bales must have been taken over the weekend because they were all there on Friday when he last checked on them.

On Monday, July 17, 2017 at approximately 3:40pm the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a piece of farm equipment that had been left on the complainant’s land at the intersection of 255th street and Jewel avenue. The complainant said that the equipment has been there for about three weeks now and nobody has come to move it. There is no name or contact information for the owner on the equipment, but it is a red Krause brand model 28 farm plow with only one functioning wheel. The equipment is blocking the drive to the complainant’s field not allowing machinery to pass through.