Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft

On Tuesday September 22 at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call that there had been a theft of several catalytic converters at U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Avenue south of Mount Pleasant. The catalytic converters were stolen from several Ford cargo vans.

The incident is being investigated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any information regarding the theft please call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319-385-2712.